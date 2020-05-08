H.C. Wainwright Thinks Abeona Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abeona Therapeutics with a $7.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.87 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.53M.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.