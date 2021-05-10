H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.89, close to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 109.3K.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. Its product includes ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins which treats cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. The company was founded on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

