H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.34 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Avenue Therapeutics has an average volume of 333.1K.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.