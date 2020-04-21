H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on aTyr Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144K and GAAP net loss of $5.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.32 million.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.