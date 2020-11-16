H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

Catie Powers- November 16, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.68, close to its 52-week high of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for ocular diseases. Its product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company was founded by Joseph H. Garder on November 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts