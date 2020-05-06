H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acorda Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $7.50.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.5 million and net profit of $65.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.15 million and had a net profit of $9.6 million.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its two main products are Ampyra and Zanaflex Capsules. The Ampyra is an oral drug, which treats to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis and Zanaflex Capsules, which is a short acting drug for the management of spasticity, a symptom of many central nervous system disorders, including multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.