H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $12.00 average price target, a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynex’s market cap is currently $319.9M and has a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.