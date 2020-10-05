H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

In a report issued on October 1, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yield10 Bioscience is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YTEN in relation to earlier this year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.