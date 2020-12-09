H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westport Fuel Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.38.

The company has a one-year high of $4.40 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 3.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.