H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vista Gold (VGZ)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week high of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Based on Vista Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VGZ in relation to earlier this year.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.