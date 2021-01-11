H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for US Gold (USAU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold (USAU), with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

US Gold’s market cap is currently $79.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.36.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Keystone and Copper King. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.