H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.45, close to its 52-week high of $67.54.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.50, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.54 and a one-year low of $24.21. Currently, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average volume of 494.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. It focuses on the design of novel chemical identities for established oncogene drivers with secondary resistant mutations, newly identified disease-driven targets, and potential targets regulating tumor microenvironment and tumor immunity. The company was founded by J. Jean Cui and Y. Peter Li in October 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.