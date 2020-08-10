H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Translate Bio (TBIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio (TBIO), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Translate Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, an 113.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.09 and a one-year low of $6.80. Currently, Translate Bio has an average volume of 1.89M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T. Lee in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Read More on TBIO: