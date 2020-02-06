H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.43, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.3% and a 31.5% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Microvision, SuperCom, and Resonant.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Alkaline Water Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25, which is an 119.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.95 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, The Alkaline Water Company has an average volume of 317.5K.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88.