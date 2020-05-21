H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Based on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and net profit of $67.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a net profit of $93.51 million.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.