H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Y-Mabs Therapeutics, and Neon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.50 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Springworks Therapeutics has an average volume of 169.5K.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It identifies pathways for drug development for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The firm’s products include Nirogacestat, Mirdametinib and BGB-3245. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.