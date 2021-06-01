H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.25.

Based on Spero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.3 million and GAAP net loss of $19.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.26 million.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.