H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines (RVMD), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Revolution Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, which is a 77.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Revolution Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.55 million and GAAP net loss of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.34 million.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies. It engages in the discovery and development of cancer treatment by pioneering novel combination and monotherapy treatment regimens to maximize the depth and durability of clinical benefit and circumvent adaptive resistance mechanisms for patients which are dependent on the RAS and mTOR pathway. The company was founded by Mark A. Goldsmith, Kevan Shokat, Martin D. Burke, David L. Pompliano and Michael Fischbach in October 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.