H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

In a report issued on March 6, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group (REGI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renewable Energy Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.51 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, Renewable Energy Group has an average volume of 859.3K.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other.

