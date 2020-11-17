H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Quest Resource (QRHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Quest Resource (QRHC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Resource with a $3.50 average price target.

Quest Resource’s market cap is currently $35.96M and has a P/E ratio of 28.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded by Jeffrey I. Rassas on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.