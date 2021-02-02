H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Prothena (PRTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, representing a 107.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.72 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 266K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.