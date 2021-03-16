H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00, a 198.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.39 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.