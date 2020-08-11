H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momenta Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00, a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.88 and a one-year low of $11.29. Currently, Momenta Pharma has an average volume of 1.13M.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases. Its products include the Glatiramer acetate injection and Enoxaparin Sodium injection. The company was founded by Ram Sasisekharan, Paul R. Schimmel, and Ganesh Venkatraman Kaundinya in May 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.