H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 41.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $514.8M and has a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIRM in relation to earlier this year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.