H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, which is a 225.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.22 and a one-year low of $1.81. Currently, Minerva Neurosciences has an average volume of 771.1K.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. Its product pipeline includes Roluperidone, Seltorexant, MIN-117, and MIN-301. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.