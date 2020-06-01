H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Menlo Therapeutics with a $6.57 average price target, a 152.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Menlo Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.75 million and GAAP net loss of $40.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.87 million.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

