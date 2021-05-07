H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MEI Pharma with a $10.17 average price target, implying a 196.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, MEI Pharma has an average volume of 840.4K.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

