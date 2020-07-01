H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mediwound (MDWD)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, representing a 123.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.14 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Mediwound has an average volume of 138.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.