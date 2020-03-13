H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio (MBII), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Marrone Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.13, a 156.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Securities Corp also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.92 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Marrone Bio has an average volume of 148.2K.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

