H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lsi Industries (LYTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Lsi Industries (LYTS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lsi Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Lsi Industries’ market cap is currently $154.2M and has a P/E ratio of 35.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.