H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Great Panther Silver (GPL)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver (GPL), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Panther Silver with a $1.42 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 2.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPL in relation to earlier this year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

