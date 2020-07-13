H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Golden Minerals Co (AUMN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) today and set a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Golden Minerals Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.93.

The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Golden Minerals Co has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUMN in relation to earlier this year.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.