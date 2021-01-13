H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gold Resource (GORO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO) today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Gold Resource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Gold Resource has an average volume of 1.24M.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico; Nevada; and Corporate Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.