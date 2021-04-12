H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

Howard Kim- April 12, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics (GLYC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

GlycoMimetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GlycoMimetics’ market cap is currently $148.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts