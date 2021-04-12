H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics (GLYC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

GlycoMimetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

GlycoMimetics’ market cap is currently $148.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.