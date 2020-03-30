H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $29.00 average price target.

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion and net profit of $1.47 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $834 million.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.