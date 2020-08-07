H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $19.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.38 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 94.01K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

