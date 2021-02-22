H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Evolus (EOLS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.66 million and GAAP net loss of $11.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.