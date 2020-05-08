H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 228.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $8.19 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 2.02M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

