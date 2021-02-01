H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.7% and a 60.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 3.23M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.