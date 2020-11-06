H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.94, close to its 52-week high of $71.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals with a $68.67 average price target.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.09 million and GAAP net loss of $67.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCPH in relation to earlier this year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures kinase inhibitor treatments for cancer by cutting off the ability of tumor cells to thrive and spread. The company designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.