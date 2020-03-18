H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -26.0% and a 14.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Cormedix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 328.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.76 and a one-year low of $2.18. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 290.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMD in relation to earlier this year.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases.