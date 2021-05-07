H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 44.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.33, which is a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx’s market cap is currently $1.92B and has a P/E ratio of -29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.