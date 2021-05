H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ceco Environmental (CECE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceco Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.47 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Ceco Environmental has an average volume of 123.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CECE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Jonathan Pollack, a Director at CECE bought 2,000 shares for a total of $13,320.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.