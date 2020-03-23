H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.66, close to its 52-week low of $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 4.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

