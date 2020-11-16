H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 35.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Aytu BioScience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on Aytu BioScience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.86 million and GAAP net loss of $3.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.53 million.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.