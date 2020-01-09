H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $685K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARCT in relation to earlier this year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.