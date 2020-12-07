H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.43 average price target, implying a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 951.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.