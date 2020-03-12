H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report issued on March 10, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.63, close to its 52-week low of $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $52.75 average price target, a 179.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.69 and a one-year low of $16.13. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 116.2K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.