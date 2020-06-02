H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech (ADRO), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aduro BioTech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.04 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Aduro BioTech has an average volume of 568.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2020, William Mariner Greenman, a Director at ADRO bought 19,835 shares for a total of $8,926.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes. The company’s platforms stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies like chemotherapy and radiation as well as other novel immunotherapies. Aduro BioTech was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.