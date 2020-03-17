H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Acelrx (ACRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Acelrx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Acelrx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.56 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.